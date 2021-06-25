Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares during the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

