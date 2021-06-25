Ambassador Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $138.87 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.