Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $664,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $426.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $427.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

