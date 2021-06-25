Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

