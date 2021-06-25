American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

