American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

