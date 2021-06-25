Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

