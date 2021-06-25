AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

POWW opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

