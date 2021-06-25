Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). Approximately 35,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 120,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £297.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.81.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

