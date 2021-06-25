ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.77

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $4.99. ANA shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,311 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNPY. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 55.43%.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

