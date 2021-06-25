Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $178,032,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 385,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,223,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 245.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

