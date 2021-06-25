Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.39.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $168.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

