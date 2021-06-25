Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.00. 406,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.