Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 516,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.