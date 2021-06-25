Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $426.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.04 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,482. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

