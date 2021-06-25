Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%.

ISUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,888 in the last ninety days. 22.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at about $2,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $11.18 on Friday. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

