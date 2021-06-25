Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.29. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

