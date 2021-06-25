Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $996.73 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 1,004,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,033.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 486.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 138,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

