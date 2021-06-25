Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post sales of $617.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.00 million and the lowest is $609.75 million. Roku posted sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $423.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 550.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.20. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.