Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17. STERIS has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

