Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.08. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Middleby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.71. 6,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52. The Middleby has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.