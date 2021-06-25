Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $72.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $17.10 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

