Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

