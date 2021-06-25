Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on K. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.85.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

