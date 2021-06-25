Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

