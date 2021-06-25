Analysts Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Target Price at $14.90

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CAMP traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $12.72. 25,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,919. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $448.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

