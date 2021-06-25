Analysts Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Target Price at $42.45

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 1,407,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Colfax by 209.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.