Analysts Set Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Price Target at GBX 220.80

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON:IBST traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 212.60 ($2.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.31. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £870.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.