Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$101.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.54.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$103.88. 471,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,128. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$32.10 and a one year high of C$106.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.72.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.