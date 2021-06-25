Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $135.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
