Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $135.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 430.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

