Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

