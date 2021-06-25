Analyzing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 28.38% 7.69% 1.12% Valley National Bancorp 27.49% 9.78% 1.04%

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.29 $225.77 million $1.20 21.35 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.55 $390.61 million $0.96 14.29

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.96, indicating a potential downside of 20.13%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Valley National Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services, as well as transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. Further, the company provides investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for retirement plans. Additionally, it offers trust services, which comprise living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration primarily to individuals; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as holds real estate related investments. Further, the company offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. It operates 226 retail banking centers located in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

