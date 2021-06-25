Andrew Robert Blazye Acquires 22,842,784 Shares of Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) Stock

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) insider Andrew Robert Blazye bought 22,842,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £1,142,139.20 ($1,492,212.18).

UNG opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Friday. Universe Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.67 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.97 million and a PE ratio of -26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.47.

About Universe Group

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

