AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.15

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 1570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

