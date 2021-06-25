AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.15

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 1570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29.
In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.