Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE BUD opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

