Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.
NYSE BUD opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.67.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.