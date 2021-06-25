Anirban Dey Sells 2,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anirban Dey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

