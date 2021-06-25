Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,259 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Annexon were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $593,218 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

ANNX stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

