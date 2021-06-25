Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $43.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.24 million and the lowest is $41.90 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $188.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 662.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 63.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,853. The company has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

