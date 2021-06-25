Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $33.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.93 billion to $33.24 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.33. 721,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,479. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.45. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.