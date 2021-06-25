AO Asset Management LP Has $38.86 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AO Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.9% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.63. 27,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.09, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

