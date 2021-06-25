AO Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 246.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.20.

TEAM stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.46. 23,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,796. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

