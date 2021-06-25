AO Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 2.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of Zscaler worth $26,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,987 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,504. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $217.50. 34,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,125. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

