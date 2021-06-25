Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726,600 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 8.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 0.78% of AON worth $404,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

