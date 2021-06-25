APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. 8,217,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,999. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 37.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

