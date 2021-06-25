apM Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $63,356.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039486 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

