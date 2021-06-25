Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

