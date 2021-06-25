Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Appian reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,069 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.28 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

