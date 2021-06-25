Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

