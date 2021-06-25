Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,318,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

