Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.71. Apria shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1,462 shares traded.

APR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $985.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

